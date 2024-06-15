[VIDEO] Watch Anushka Sharma's ice-cream date in the US with daughter Vamika

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently in the US to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli for the ICC T20 World Cup, went out for an ice cream date in the city with her childhood pal, Naimeesha Murthy. Joining the childhood buddies was Anushka’s daughter Vamika who had just as much fun as her mother.

Naimeesha uploaded a video on her Instagram handle capturing the moments from their ice cream spree. The video starts with Anushka entering a neon-lit store and then pans to a shot of her enjoying a sweet moment with Vamika. There is also a clip of Anushka relishing a pink popsicle and sharing a laugh with Naimeesha.

The Bollywood actress was also captured taking a photo of a wall that had her daughter’s name "Vamika" written on it. The video text reads, “Forever in our “ice cream” era. When you've been friends for over two decades and shared ice cream at every stage of life.”

Naimeesha’s caption reads, “Everyone has friends during each stage of life, but few childhood friends stick around to share ice cream through all stages of life (ice cream emoji).” Anushka commented on the post, saying, “Ice cream quota for a year done (check mark emoji) till we meet again (red heart and kissing face emojis).”

