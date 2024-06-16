Father’s Day 2024: From Allu Arjun to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, celebs share heartfelt wishes for their real-life superheroes

As the world honours dads on this Father’s Day, Bollywood celebrities are not far behind in showering love on their own real-life superheroes.
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun set the tone with a heartfelt tribute to his father, producer Allu Aravind. Allu shared a striking black-and-white photograph of himself with his father, accompanied by a touching note. “Happy Father's Day to every father in the world.”
Adding to the emotional resonance of the post, the song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal played in the background. Allu also shared a delightful video of a greeting card lovingly crafted by his children, Ayaan and Arha.
Joining in the celebrations, megastar Chiranjeevi paid homage to his father, Venkat Rao Konidela, who was an excise inspector. Chiranjeevi’s message, accompanied by a nostalgic photo, read, “Father is the First Hero, to Every Child! Happy Father's Day to All!” The sentimental post transported fans back to simpler times, underlining the timeless bond between father and child.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth expressed her love for her father, the legendary Rajinikanth, through a series of adorable pictures. Her captions affectionately referred to him as her “heartbeat,” capturing the deep connection they share.
Shruti Haasan also took to Instagram to celebrate her father, the legendary Kamal Haasan. Among an array of heartwarming posts, she shared a hidden gem: a video of the two jamming together, a testament to the beautiful creative memories they've shared. She captioned the post, “Dearest appa, thank you for being our father and I am so thankful for all the beautiful creative memories.”
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a poignant tribute to his late father, Yash Johar. The photos included a young Karan with his father and a more recent image featuring Karan with his twins, Roohi and Yash. In his moving note, Karan reflected on how his father’s values of love, ambition, and compassion continue to guide him, especially in raising his children.
Sanjay Dutt also took a moment to honour his father, the iconic Sunil Dutt, with a rare family photograph. In his message, Sanjay expressed gratitude for his father’s enduring influence on his life and his dreams. He reminisced about their cherished memories and acknowledged his father’s lasting impact, which he strives to pass on to his children.
Sunny Deol kept his tribute to his father, Dharmendra, simple yet profound. He wrote, “Happy Fathers Day PAPA. Love you,” capturing the essence of their strong bond.
Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his “abba,” Saif Ali Khan, wrapping up the Father’s Day celebrations with a tender tribute.
From heartfelt messages to nostalgic photos, these Bollywood stars showcased the deep admiration and love they hold for their fathers, reminding us all of the irreplaceable role dads play in our lives.