Father’s Day 2024: From Allu Arjun to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, celebs share heartfelt wishes for their real-life superheroes

As the world honours dads on this Father’s Day, Bollywood celebrities are not far behind in showering love on their own real-life superheroes.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun set the tone with a heartfelt tribute to his father, producer Allu Aravind. Allu shared a striking black-and-white photograph of himself with his father, accompanied by a touching note. “Happy Father's Day to every father in the world.”