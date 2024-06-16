Varun Dhawan shares first pic of his daughter on Father’s Day, melts hearts with adorable post

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan gave his fans the ultimate Father’s Day surprise by sharing the first picture of his newborn daughter. The actor, who recently became a dad, expressed his overwhelming joy on social media, stating, “Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I’ll be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”