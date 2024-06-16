Varun Dhawan shares first pic of his daughter on Father’s Day, melts hearts with adorable post

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan gave his fans the ultimate Father’s Day surprise by sharing the first picture of his newborn daughter. The actor, who recently became a dad, expressed his overwhelming joy on social media, stating, “Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I’ll be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”
The endearing post has since become a beacon of joy for his fans and followers. Alongside the precious snap of his baby girl, Varun also posted a heartwarming picture of his beloved dog, proudly wearing his ‘dog dad’ tag. The actor's fans were quick to flood the comments section with love and support.
“You already are the best dog dad and now you’ll be the best girl dad. Happy Father’s Day, hero!!” one fan gushed. Another couldn’t contain their excitement, saying, “I melted at the first slide and then I swiped and lost it.” A third fan sentimentally added, “Awwww. she’s the luckiest little girl, our choti princess,” while another simply exclaimed, “We are so happy for ya!”
Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their daughter on June 4 at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. The couple made a public appearance with their newborn for the first time this afternoon as they left the hospital, radiating happiness as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.
In the wake of their baby’s arrival, reports have emerged about the family’s plans to move to a more spacious residence. Varun and Natasha, who had been residing in a Juhu apartment purchased by Varun in 2017, are reportedly preparing to relocate to a larger, sea-facing apartment in the same area. This luxurious property is currently owned by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.
A source revealed to a media organisation, “Varun and Natasha will be shifting into this house with their daughter. It is a sea-facing apartment, currently occupied by Hrithik, who in turn is moving to another apartment in the same location. VD and family will have actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbours, who are residing in the same building.”
As Varun basks in the glow of fatherhood, he also remains busy on the professional front. Fans can look forward to seeing him in the upcoming film Baby John, a remake of Atlee’s 2016 film Theri.