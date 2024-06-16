Nikhita Gandhi's father surprises audience, sings iconic Bengali track with her on stage in Kolkata

Nikhita, who is known for tracks like Qaafirana, Ullu Ka Pattha, and Jugnu, shared, "Papa sang the cult song Kolkata by Anupam Roy and Shreya Ghoshal with me on stage. He is a maxillofacial prosthodontist. He loves music and is a natural. He used to sing Kishore Kumar songs in his college days, and all my love for music comes from him. He still sings for recreation and performs on occasion (Kolkata has many musical events), and his love for music is definitely a huge part of my journey as a musician."