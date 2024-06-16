Nikhita Gandhi's father surprises audience, sings iconic Bengali track with her on stage in Kolkata

On the occasion of Father's Day, singer-songwriter Nikhita Gandhi revealed how her father joined her on stage at a recent event in Kolkata and sang the cult song Kolkata with her.
Nikhita, who is known for tracks like Qaafirana, Ullu Ka Pattha, and Jugnu, shared, "Papa sang the cult song Kolkata by Anupam Roy and Shreya Ghoshal with me on stage. He is a maxillofacial prosthodontist. He loves music and is a natural. He used to sing Kishore Kumar songs in his college days, and all my love for music comes from him. He still sings for recreation and performs on occasion (Kolkata has many musical events), and his love for music is definitely a huge part of my journey as a musician."
Nikhita, who hails from Kolkata was born into a Bengali and Punjabi family in Kolkata. She pursued a degree in dentistry in Chennai. The 32-year-old is also a former student of AR Rahman's K. M. College of Music and Technology. Her first association with Rahman was during an Indo-German exchange, where she was part of a choir that performed with the German orchestra.