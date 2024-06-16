Taylor Swift gets emotional as she closes Eras Tour Liverpool concert, expresses gratitude to fans

During a performance of fan favourite Champagne Problems, Taylor’s eyes welled up as she took in the thunderous applause and cheers from the ecstatic audience. The pause in the roar seemed to carry a weight, and when Taylor spoke, her voice held a tremor of genuine appreciation. “It is genuinely such an honour to play for a crowd like this,” she addressed the fans, her words echoing through the stadium. “The fact that you would do that for us — I love you so much, Liverpool. Thank you,” she continued, clearly moved by the outpouring of love.