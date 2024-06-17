Ira Khan shares emotional wedding video featuring Aamir Khan for Father's Day

Reflecting on their relationship, Aamir stated, "She kind of grew up quite fast, much faster than me," reminiscing about his journey with his daughter. “I think I have learned a lot over the years, especially over these last three years," he remarked.

In the heartwarming video, Aamir is seen singing along with ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad to songs like Phoolon Ka Taron Ka and Aa Chalke Tujhe. The video captures a deeply emotional moment as Ira begins to cry, moved by her father's emotional rendition of Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja.

In the closing moments of the video, Aamir reflects on the joyous atmosphere, saying, "It's so nice to see them with their warm energy and playfulness," while he and Ira apply matching henna during the mehendi ceremony. The video beautifully showcases the love and bond shared between father and daughter, making it a memorable tribute on Father's Day.