Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for 'Devara: Part 1’ song in Thailand

Earlier, he was spotted returning from Goa after completing an intense action sequence with Saif Ali Khan under challenging weather conditions, including heavy rain.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will unfold in two parts.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The musical score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with R. Rathnavelu handling the cinematography.

The film is to be set against the scenery of the costal areas and will have two parts and stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. It also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain and many more in lead roles.