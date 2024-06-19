Check out glimpses from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s intimate first wedding anniversary dinner
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot in January 2023, recently marked their first wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner for two. Chef Harsh Dixit, who curated the special evening, couldn’t resist sharing glimpses on his Instagram.
“Couldn't keep this core memory private anymore,” Harsh wrote alongside photos showcasing an all-white, candlelit setting and the couple enjoying a specially crafted menu. “[Athiya Shetty] and [KL Rahul]'s first wedding anniversary,” he tagged the couple, adding, “Swipe to see how we got clean bowled.”
Athiya's simple comment, “Best,” spoke volumes about the magical evening. Fans chimed in, with one user “Dreaming about the brie baos...” and another simply stating, “So beautiful...” A heart-warming comment read, “Awww... so happy to see these... thank you so much for sharing this post.”
The anniversary dinner came just months after they celebrated their official one-year mark on January 23. They shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, a compilation of their dreamy wedding and candid moments as a married couple. “Finding you was like coming home,” they wrote in their joint post.
Earlier this year, rumours swirled about Athiya and Rahul expecting their first child. While the couple remained tight-lipped, a source close to the family cleared the air. They told a media organisation, “There is no truth in the buzz,” the source stated, clarifying Suniel Shetty's comment about becoming a nana (grandfather) was a light-hearted remark misinterpreted by the media.