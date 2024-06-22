Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s joyous pre-wedding celebrations captured in stunning pictures

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony, and social media is abuzz with glimpses of their vibrant pre-wedding celebrations. Recently, a flurry of photos emerged online, offering a sneak peek into the couple’s mehendi ceremony.
Sonakshi looked radiant in stunning red and yellow attire, while Zaheer complemented her perfectly in a printed red kurta and white pyjamas. The pictures, shared by friends and guests who attended the mehendi, captured the couple beaming with joy as they posed with loved ones amidst a venue decorated with beautiful flowers.
The excitement was palpable in a post by Zaheer’s friend, Jafer Ali Munshi, who shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Soooooooooo excited and Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!’” News reports state that the wedding will take place on June 23 in Mumbai.
Just days before the mehendi, the couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with separate bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi hinted at her bachelorette bash on Instagram Stories, dropping pictures with friends, including actress Huma Qureshi. She looked dazzling in a sparkling black outfit. Meanwhile, Zaheer enjoyed a night out with his own close circle, with actor Saqib Saleem (Huma Qureshi's brother) joining the festivities.
Adding fuel to the fire, a leaked audio invitation recently surfaced on social media. In the recording, Sonakshi and Zaheer themselves confirmed their wedding, expressing their eagerness for ‘the moment’ that will officially unite them as husband and wife. The digital invitation, styled like a magazine cover, featured a romantic picture of the couple in a snowy landscape, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi’s cheek.
Despite the flurry of online activity, Sonakshi and Zaheer have remained tight-lipped about their relationship since the initial dating rumours emerged. They have also refrained from publicly commenting on their upcoming wedding. However, with the mehendi pictures and leaked invite, the wait seems almost over as fans eagerly anticipate their official confirmation and a glimpse of their grand wedding ceremony.