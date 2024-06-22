Taylor Swift receives royal welcome as Eras tour goes to London, Buckingham Palace band surprises by performing 'Shake It Off'

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off in London with a surprising – and delightful – twist. While reports of her private jet being vandalised by climate activists cast a shadow on her arrival, the Cruel Summer singer received a heartwarming welcome that has Swifties everywhere buzzing.
The prestigious military band stationed at Buckingham Palace swapped their usual routines for a lively rendition of Taylor’s chart-topping hit, Shake It Off. This playful gesture sent the internet into a frenzy, with the melodies of the song echoing through the palace grounds.
The Royal Family themselves joined in the fun, playfully commenting on the performance video on Instagram just hours before Taylor’s concert. “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin,” they quipped, referencing a line from the song.
The video, dubbed ‘Changing of the Guard (Taylor's Version),’ features the Buckingham Palace band in full regalia, their instruments – saxophones, tubas, trombones – adding a unique twist to the iconic song. The performance has become a viral sensation, capturing the hearts of Swifties (and many others) online.
Adding to the buzz, rumours swirled that Prince William, celebrating his 42nd birthday, attended the Wembley performance with his children, Charlotte, George, and Louis. While no photos have surfaced to confirm their presence, UK media outlets are abuzz with reports of the royals enjoying the Eras Tour.
The three-night Eras Tour residency at Wembley Stadium featured not just royal attention but also support from Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. He was spotted at the concert alongside his brother Jason and his wife Kylie.