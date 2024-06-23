Prince William attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour London concert with his children, poses with the pop star

This royal connection wasn’t the only sweet moment for Taylor in London. Earlier on June 21, she received a truly unique welcome – the Buckingham Palace Royal Guard serenaded her with a rendition of Shake It Off. The official Royal Family account even shared a video of the performance with the playful caption, “Can’t stop, won't stop groovin.” The British Army playfully chimed in the comments section, pointing out the happy coincidence that the motto of The Rifles regiment is “Swift and Bold.”