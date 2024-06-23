Prince William attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour London concert with his children, poses with the pop star

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London was a star-studded affair, with not just her beau Travis Kelce cheering her on, but also members of the royal family! In a heartwarming surprise, Prince William, along with his children George and Charlotte, attended the concert at Wembley Stadium on the first night of the tour (June 21). This special occasion also marked Prince William's birthday, making it a double celebration.
Taylor shared the excitement with her fans by posting a selfie on Instagram and X featuring her beaming alongside Prince William, Travis Kelce, and the adorable George and Charlotte. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start. @KensingtonRoyal,” she wrote in the caption.
The official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales reciprocated the love, posting a picture of Taylor taking a selfie with the royals and writing, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”
News reports suggest that Prince William was spotted dancing with gusto to Taylor’s hit song Shake It Off during the concert. While little Louis likely stayed home with his mom, Kate Middleton.
This royal connection wasn’t the only sweet moment for Taylor in London. Earlier on June 21, she received a truly unique welcome – the Buckingham Palace Royal Guard serenaded her with a rendition of Shake It Off. The official Royal Family account even shared a video of the performance with the playful caption, “Can’t stop, won't stop groovin.” The British Army playfully chimed in the comments section, pointing out the happy coincidence that the motto of The Rifles regiment is “Swift and Bold.”
Fresh off her electrifying performance in Wales, Taylor previously shared photos and reflections on her social media, writing, “That was truly out of control in the best way – looking out into that massive, bouncing, dancing sea of people… I’ll never forget it. I’m absolutely living for these UK crowds.”