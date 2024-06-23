Sonakshi Sinha glows at pre-wedding pooja ceremony with family
Festivities are in full swing for Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha as she prepares to tie the knot with beau Zaheer Iqbal. In a heartwarming ceremony held at her Mumbai residence, Ramayana, Sonakshi performed a pooja with her family ahead of the big day.
Social media is abuzz with glimpses from the ceremony, offering a sneak peek into the intimate gathering. In a video, Sonakshi, dressed in a graceful navy blue suit and light blue dupatta, walked alongside her mother, Poonam Sinha. The bride-to-be sported a sleek bun and exuded a radiant glow.
While the serenity of the ceremony was occasionally disrupted by the shouts of paparazzi, Sonakshi maintained her composure. A heartwarming video captured her playful spirit as she exited the room with a smile, sticking out her tongue and flashing a victory sign before heading inside another building. Poonam, dressed in a printed black suit and red dupatta, followed her daughter with a gracious smile and folded hands.
The video reveals a close-knit family gathering, with Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, also present. Dressed casually in a denim shirt and pants, he too greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile.
Adding a special touch to the ceremony, a video shared by a paparazzo shows a gift and bouquet of flowers being delivered – a sweet gesture from Sonakshi’s co-star in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Manisha Koirala.
This pre-wedding celebration comes on the heels of glimpses from Sonakshi and Zaheer’s vibrant mehendi ceremony, where she donned a beautiful red suit while Zaheer sported a printed red kurta and white pyjamas. The couple, who co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL, have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, although they have been spotted together on many occasions.