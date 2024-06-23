Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour attracts stars like Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher and more

The party keeps going for Taylor Swift! After a royally epic first night at Wembley Stadium for her Eras Tour, night two saw a whole new wave of A-list Swifties descend upon the venue. Tom Cruise surprised everyone by transforming into the ultimate fan. Fans captured photos of the Mission Impossible star mingling with excited Swifties, swapping friendship bracelets, and even signing autographs before the show.
The celebrity sightings didn’t stop there. Barbie director Greta Gerwig was also spotted enjoying the concert from the crowd, while Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis brought their stylish dance moves to the stadium. Rumours swirled about other stars in attendance, with whispers of Liam Hemsworth and Travis Kelce joining the party and Rachel Zegler posting a photo on her way to the concert.
On June 21, in a heartwarming surprise, Prince William, along with his children George and Charlotte, attended the concert at Wembley Stadium on the first night of the tour (June 21). This special occasion also marked Prince William's birthday, making it a double celebration.
From Hollywood royalty to chart-topping singers, Taylor’s Eras Tour has become a haven for A-list Swifties.