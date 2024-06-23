Trisha Krishnan wishes Thalapathy Vijay on his 50th birthday with a sweet mirror selfie

Trisha Krishnan took to social media on Sunday to celebrate the 50th birthday of superstar Vijay. The actress, known for her on-screen chemistry with Vijay, shared a unique birthday message that has set fans buzzing.
On both Instagram and X, Trisha posted a mirror selfie featuring her and Vijay. In the picture, a vibrant Trisha smiled in a blue dress, while Vijay stood cool and composed in all black. The photo, seemingly taken inside an elevator, quickly garnered attention.
Trisha’s accompanying message read, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead (birthday cake, balloon, heart, infinity, and evil eye emojis).” The post's background music, Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, added a layer of intrigue.
Fans were quick to react, with many praising the “iconic pair” and the “sweetest birthday wish.” One fan enthusiastically declared, “GOALS! #Vijay #Trisha.” Another shared a behind-the-scenes picture from their recent film Leo, suggesting Trisha “topped the best Thalapathy birthday wish of the year with special pics.”
The post also sparked speculation about a potential future collaboration. Comments like “Thalaivi Trish's GOAT cameo confirmed” and “Waiting to see your magic onscreen once again in #TheGOAT” flooded the platforms, referencing Vijay’s upcoming film The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT).
For those unfamiliar, Trisha and Vijay boast a successful on-screen partnership in Tamil cinema. Their first collaboration, the 2004 film Ghilli, was a massive hit, paving the way for further projects like Aathi, Thirupachi and Kuruvi. After a hiatus, they reunited in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2023 film Leo, where Vijay played the enigmatic Leo, and Trisha portrayed his wife Sathya, unaware of his dark past. The film also featured notable actors Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.
Looking ahead, Vijay embarks on his next project, The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. He recently made headlines with the launch of his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Trisha, meanwhile, is making a much-anticipated comeback to Telugu cinema with Vishwambhara. Her Tamil projects include Vidaa Muyarchi by Magizh Thirumeni and Mani Ratnam's highly-awaited Thug Life.