Trisha Krishnan wishes Thalapathy Vijay on his 50th birthday with a sweet mirror selfie

For those unfamiliar, Trisha and Vijay boast a successful on-screen partnership in Tamil cinema. Their first collaboration, the 2004 film Ghilli, was a massive hit, paving the way for further projects like Aathi, Thirupachi and Kuruvi. After a hiatus, they reunited in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2023 film Leo, where Vijay played the enigmatic Leo, and Trisha portrayed his wife Sathya, unaware of his dark past. The film also featured notable actors Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.