Inside Arjun Kapoor’s 39th birthday celebrations ft. Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Kapoor and others

Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, showered him with love on his 39th birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post. The post offered a glimpse into the intimate celebration, attended by close family members including Sanjay Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
A series of photos took fans on a nostalgic journey. The first image captured a young Arjun, all smiles, with a baby Anshula in his arms. Another playful picture showed them waving from a toy car, symbolizing their childhood bond. The present-day photo showcased the siblings beaming, their connection as strong as ever.
A glimpse into the birthday rituals followed. Anshula, dressed in a red printed suit, stood with a puja plate while Arjun, sporting a black outfit, flashed a thumbs-up sign. Their cousin Shanaya Kapoor was also visible in the background.
The final post was a heartwarming video. Arjun, seated on a couch, pointed towards his phone, surrounded by guests and birthday cakes. Together, they sang the birthday song, their laughter echoing in the room. The clip culminated with Arjun blowing out the candles.
Anshula’s accompanying message overflowed with affection. She addressed Arjun as her “number one,” her protector, cheerleader, and the “man with the biggest heart.” She expressed her hope that Arjun “never stop[s] believing in himself” and that his life unfolds as he dreams it to be.
The message went beyond birthday wishes. Anshula thanked Arjun for being a role model, and for his unwavering love and support. She concluded by expressing her love and wishing him all the joy and happiness his heart can hold.
The post resonated with Arjun himself, who left red heart emojis in the comments. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor also took to social media to wish Arjun a happy birthday.
Fans can look forward to seeing Arjun Kapoor back on screen as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again. The star-studded cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Arjun is also busy filming for his next project, Meri Patni Ka Remake.