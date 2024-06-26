SS Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi and other Indian artistes among 487 new members invited to join The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a significant expansion of its membership, inviting 487 new members from across the globe. This diverse group includes prominent Indian names like filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actress Shabana Azmi, Rama Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, cinematographer Ravi Varman, filmmaker Rima Das and choreographer Prem Rakshith (celebrated format Naatu). Notably, 71 of the invitees are Oscar nominees, with 19 already holding Academy Awards.
“We are thrilled to welcome this year's class of new members to the Academy,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang. “These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”
The Class of 2024 boasts impressive inclusivity, with 44 per cent female members, 41 per cent belonging to underrepresented ethnicities, and representation from 56 countries beyond the United States. If all invitations are accepted, the Academy's membership will surpass 10,910, with over 9,000 voting members.
Rajamouli, whose RRR recently triumphed at the Oscars with the win for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu), is among the esteemed Indian invitees. He is currently directing a new jungle adventure film starring superstar Mahesh Babu.
Shabana a veteran actress, also received an invitation. Her recent credits include Ghoomer and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaanialongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.
Those invited across multiple branches will have the opportunity to choose their primary branch upon accepting membership. This move underscores the Academy's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and representative body within the film industry.