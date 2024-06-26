SS Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi and other Indian artistes among 487 new members invited to join The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a significant expansion of its membership, inviting 487 new members from across the globe. This diverse group includes prominent Indian names like filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actress Shabana Azmi, Rama Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, cinematographer Ravi Varman, filmmaker Rima Das and choreographer Prem Rakshith (celebrated format Naatu). Notably, 71 of the invitees are Oscar nominees, with 19 already holding Academy Awards.