Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ set to hit theatres on September 6

Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated film, Emergency, now has a confirmed release date. The project which was postponed last month will now hit the theatres on September 6. Emergency backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, promises a gripping portrayal of a pivotal and controversial chapter in Indian history.
The film centres around Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman Prime Minister, whose tenure is forever etched in the annals of the country’s democratic journey due to the controversial Emergency period of 1975-1977. The movie delves into this era, capturing the essence of political upheaval and the personal turmoil that accompanied it.
Taking to social media, Kangana’s production house, Manikarnika Films, shared the exciting news of the film’s rescheduled release. Reflecting on the thematic depth of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut drew parallels to Shakespeare’s Macbeth, saying, “I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints. It is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy, and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on September 6, 2024.”
The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. The screenplay and dialogues, crafted by Ritesh Shah, promise to capture the intensity and complexity of this period.