Actor Ayush Shrivastava on his film 'Amar Colony'

Ayush Shrivastava, who is currently starring as Khusro in the television show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul and is known for his roles in Kalank and Abhay 2, is all geared up for the release of his award-winning film on Open Theatre on July 5.

Ayush is one of the main characters in director Siddharth Chauhan's feature film Amar Colony, which won the best debut director award at the International Film Festival of Kerala and has also taken home the special jury prize at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

Talking about his role, Ayush shares, “I am playing the role of Mohit in the film. Mohit is Devki's son, and he lives with his paralysed mother in a dilapidated building called Amar Colony, where all the drama unfolds. Mohit is the male lead of the film among the ensemble cast. He has his own share of insecurities, fears and ambitions in this environment. For that reason, I would like people who haven't watched it yet to go and watch it on July 5. Every time you watch this movie, it says something new that you might have missed the last time.”

Speaking about his interest in the film, he mentions, “Initially, it was the title Amar Colony that intuitively drew me to audition for this project, despite being committed to a web show that was on hold. Something about it felt like a calling. During my audition for the role of Mohit, I had a strong sense that this part was meant for me. I rely on intuition for my decisions, and this time it led me right. When I later read the script, I realised my intuition had been spot on.”