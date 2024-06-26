Richa Chadha to resume work in October this year, signs a new film

After a successful performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, talented actor Richa Chadha is currently on a maternity break. However, in latest news, the actor has signed a comedy movie which is scheduled to go on floors from October.
Expressing her thoughts about the same Richa mentioned, “While I can’t speak for all women, because it depends on each individual what their journey is like, I am determined to get back to work as soon as possible, and not take a long break, as I have pending commitments.”
The actor who has been challenging traditional norms through her work, roles and career is now set to do to same in real life too. As she gets ready to embrace the duality of motherhood and profession in a short while, her fans are equally excited about the new chapter of her life and her upcoming works. Many actors, in the past have consciously chosen to take a hiatus after becoming a mother, Richa aims to continue working and focussing on both simultaneously.
She takes inspiration from her own mother who had gracefully embraced both roles, the support systems around her and the women in general. She recalls, “I take immense inspiration from my own mother, who managed both roles with grace and efficiency. I believe I can handle both duties effectively as well, because it depends on the kind of support system you have around you and how hands-on your partner is. In my case, I feel blessed to have both those things figured out.”
Richa continues, “I also don't think it is out of the ordinary. I have seen women of Mumbai take local trains well into their ninth month, heading to work, looking perfectly groomed with their gajras intact. I am very inspired by the average Indian woman and don't want this to be treated as a medical condition, it is not. It is a natural part of life".
While not much has been disclosed about her upcoming project, but what has been revealed is that the movie is a comedy and has been written by Amitosh Nagpal. It is soon scheduled to be shot in North India.