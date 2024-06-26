Richa Chadha to resume work in October this year, signs a new film

She takes inspiration from her own mother who had gracefully embraced both roles, the support systems around her and the women in general. She recalls, “I take immense inspiration from my own mother, who managed both roles with grace and efficiency. I believe I can handle both duties effectively as well, because it depends on the kind of support system you have around you and how hands-on your partner is. In my case, I feel blessed to have both those things figured out.”

Richa continues, “I also don't think it is out of the ordinary. I have seen women of Mumbai take local trains well into their ninth month, heading to work, looking perfectly groomed with their gajras intact. I am very inspired by the average Indian woman and don't want this to be treated as a medical condition, it is not. It is a natural part of life".