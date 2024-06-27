Actor Nitya Mathur brings her bubblier side out for 'Sisterhood'

A

My character, Nikita Waghmare, is an energetic bunny - always jumping around, hyper, falling into trouble. She’s loud, both in volume and presence. This was very different from me since I’m a classic introvert. I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to pull it off. But Nikita felt like a liberation. I let go of all forms of conventional femininity, pulled out an impulsive side of me - and just had so much fun! I fell in love with her. Everything Nikita does, whether good or bad, is always her way of expressing love for her friends and protecting them - this I really related to, and kept in mind through the shoot. I also think of Nikita as a golden retriever - the excitement and love for fun. I’d often remind myself to bring ‘golden retriever energy’ before scenes.