Actor Nitya Mathur brings her bubblier side out for 'Sisterhood'
Bubbly actress Nitya Mathur who was previously seen in Netlfix's The Fame Game, Blurr and Disney Hotstar’s Taaza Khabar is now seen in Amazon Mini TV’s Sisterhood that released this June. She takes us through her role in this beautiful series.
What drew you to Sisterhood?
The script, before anything else. Even with just the few audition scenes they sent initially, you could immediately see how much thought has been put into creating an honest and authentic world. It was hilarious and nuanced and innocent, all at the same time. You could just tell that it’s a special one. Also, I feel very lucky to have beautiful female friendships in my life. I rely on them for the smallest and biggest things, and to be part of a story celebrating the power of female friendships among young girls is an honour.
How did you prepare for your role?
My character, Nikita Waghmare, is an energetic bunny - always jumping around, hyper, falling into trouble. She’s loud, both in volume and presence. This was very different from me since I’m a classic introvert. I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to pull it off. But Nikita felt like a liberation. I let go of all forms of conventional femininity, pulled out an impulsive side of me - and just had so much fun! I fell in love with her. Everything Nikita does, whether good or bad, is always her way of expressing love for her friends and protecting them - this I really related to, and kept in mind through the shoot. I also think of Nikita as a golden retriever - the excitement and love for fun. I’d often remind myself to bring ‘golden retriever energy’ before scenes.
Did you always want to be an actor?
Yes, even all through school and college, I was the ‘theatre kid’. But it was only after I graduated that I decided to pursue acting seriously. My father advised me to choose something that would bring joy even when I would get old and the answer was quite clear.
How do you develop yourself as an actor?
I think being an observer is important. Whether drama, comedy, action, the ultimate goal is to bring honesty to every role. This can happen when you’re connected to the world around you. So being a sponge and absorbing all experiences without judgement becomes important.
Are you planning to work in films?
Of course, I would love to work in films when the right project comes my way. I think we’re past that stage of distinction between OTT actors and film actors. Everyone is doing everything. It’s actually a quite exciting and rich time for actors.
Your upcoming projects?
We have finished filming Taaza Khabar season 2, where I play Shazia. I also shot for a mockumentary with Viacom called Shanti Bhavan last year. Quite excited for people to watch that as well.