'Night At The Museum' actor Bill Cobbs passes away aged 90

Renowned film and TV actor Bill Cobbs, known for his roles in films such as Night At The Museum, Brother From Another Planet, Oz The Great And Powerful, and TV shows like The Sopranos, passed away at the age of 90, surrounded by his family.

The actor passed away on June 25 due to natural causes at his home in the Inland Empire, California. His family confirmed his death on social media platforms.

“We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs,” wrote his brother, Thomas G. Cobbs. He added: “On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather, and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones.”

“As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

Bill Cobbs was born in 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio. He kick-started his acting career with stage companies and made his feature film debut in 1974 with a small part in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.