Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu and more congratulate the Indian cricket team after their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

India’s thrilling victory in the T20 World Cup final sent a ripple of joy across the nation, and Indian celebrities were no exception. Social media platforms became a stage for congratulatory messages and heartfelt reactions as stars joined the national celebration.
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan led the charge, his tweet overflowing with emotion. “Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds... WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Long live Mother India. Jai Hind Jai Hind Jai Hind (T 5057).”
Salman Khan echoed the sentiment, sharing a picture of the team with the caption, “Congratulations team India.”
Jr NTR joined the celebratory chorus, saying, “What a match... soaring high with pride. Congratulations Team India!”
Allu Arjun brought a heartwarming twist to the celebrations. He shared a video of his son, Ayaan Arjun, erupting in joy with friends and cousins after India’s victory. Ayaan’s enthusiastic declaration – “I love everyone in the team for playing such a clever match!”- summed up the innocent joy the win sparked across generations.
Preity Zinta's jubilant post captured the nation's collective euphoria, writing, “Yeahhhhhhhhhh!!!!! Oh, India! WE WON…”
Ram Charan took to X to praise individual performances. He wrote, “Incredible win for Team India! Well done, team! Hurrah for @Jaspritbumrah93 and outstanding performances by @imVkohli and @hardikpandya7! Kudos to our captain @ImRo45 and all the people behind the scenes for making this win so memorable.”
Mahesh Babu, sharing a picture of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, wrote, “It’s ours!! The heroes-in-blue are the new 'world champions'! Take a bow Team India for your relentless efforts on the field today! @surya_14kumar, your catch will be etched in history… what a stunner. Super proud of this historic win. Jai Hind!”
Mrunal Thakur's tweet mirrored the sentiments of many fans. “What a match!!! Congrats Team India on a fab fab performance and such a well-deserved win!”
The outpouring of emotions from celebrities serves as a testament to the unifying power of cricket in India. As the nation basked in the glory of victory, Bollywood stars played a part in amplifying the joy and sharing in the collective celebration.