Manisha Koirala reunites with her ‘Indian’ co-star Kamal Haasan; says ‘Thank you for all that you do’

Fans were treated to a delightful surprise recently when veteran actors Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan reunited. Manisha took to Instagram to document their heartwarming encounter, sending social media into a frenzy.
The Bombay actor who is a self-proclaimed ‘fangirl’ of Kamal, shared a lengthy post describing their rekindled connection. She reminisced about their working experience in Shankar’s iconic 1996 film Indian, with a sequel set to hit theatres on July 12. The post, accompanied by a picture of the duo, revealed that Kamal, beyond his acting prowess, has a passion for recommending ‘amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul.’
Manisha further gushed about Kamal’s ‘unique & deep observations on life’ and his unparalleled cinematic knowledge. She confessed, “I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours.” The post concluded with a heartfelt message of gratitude, “Thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!!”
Fans were ecstatic to see the on-screen couple, fondly remembered as “Ishwarya and Chandrabose aka Chandru,” back together. Many flooded the comments section, expressing their desire to see them share the screen once more. “One of the best combos in the industry. Please do another movie together,” wrote a fan, echoing a common sentiment. Others even speculated about potential future collaborations: “Hope you're in Indian 2,” or “Wish to see you both together again. Can we expect you in Kalki 2 or Indian 3?”
On the work front, Manisha was recently seen playing Mallikajaan, the chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series debut, Heeramandi. Meanwhile, Kamal continues to captivate audiences with upcoming projects like Shankar’s Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.
The heartwarming reunion of Koirala and Haasan has not only rekindled memories of their on-screen magic but also sparked hope for a future collaboration. One thing is certain - fans eagerly await the opportunity to see this iconic duo back in action!