Aaradhya Bachchan’s new hairstyle at Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities wins over the internet

The Bachchan family’s trip to Gujarat for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities wasn’t just about celebrations; it was a hair reveal for Aaradhya Bachchan! Gone are the signature bangs fans have known for years. In their place? A sleek, bangs-free style that left the internet buzzing.
Pictures and videos on X exploded with praise for Aaradhya’s new look. Fans fawned over her resemblance to her mom Aishwarya Rai, with some even calling her a “younger Aishwarya.” Comments like “She's an exact replica of Aish” and “Why was she hiding behind the bangs for so long?” reflected the surprise and delight at seeing Aaradhya’s full face.
The new hairstyle wasn’t the only highlight. A video showed Aaradhya sporting a chic pink and white outfit, walking hand-in-hand with her mom, both smiling for the paparazzi. Aishwarya complemented her daughter's modern look with a classic cream traditional dress.
Another heartwarming video captured the Bachchan family enjoying the festivities. Seated between her parents, Aaradhya clapped to the beat of the dhol drums, while Abhishek swayed to the music and Aishwarya smiled. The video ended with a heartwarming family clap, showcasing their joyful presence at the celebration.
Aaradhya’s new hairstyle might have stolen the online spotlight, but it’s clear the true takeaway is the warmth and togetherness of the Bachchan family as they celebrate with loved ones.