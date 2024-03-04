Aaradhya Bachchan’s new hairstyle at Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities wins over the internet

The Bachchan family’s trip to Gujarat for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities wasn’t just about celebrations; it was a hair reveal for Aaradhya Bachchan! Gone are the signature bangs fans have known for years. In their place? A sleek, bangs-free style that left the internet buzzing.

Pictures and videos on X exploded with praise for Aaradhya’s new look. Fans fawned over her resemblance to her mom Aishwarya Rai, with some even calling her a “younger Aishwarya.” Comments like “She's an exact replica of Aish” and “Why was she hiding behind the bangs for so long?” reflected the surprise and delight at seeing Aaradhya’s full face.