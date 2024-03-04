Kate Hudson has saved all her red carpet ensembles for daughter Rani

Actress Kate Hudson has revealed that she is saving all her red carpet looks to hand down to her daughter, Rani.

The 44-year-old star said that she has many ensembles she has worn to celebrated events over the years, which she one day plans to let 5-year-old daughter Rani Rose wear.

“I have a very extensive archive at this point,” Kate told a media house.

Kate added: “Not all of them I've gotten to keep over the years, but the ones that I (can), and the ones that are custom and all that, I hold onto them.”