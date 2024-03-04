Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan perform to ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

In a captivating clip capturing their arrival, Shah Rukh, adorned in a cream kurta and pyjama ensemble, exuded grace as he held AbRam’s hand while Gauri dazzled in a dark blue and silver outfit. The trio was warmly greeted by fellow celebrities, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, with Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani extending a cordial welcome to Gauri.

The highlight of the evening was Shah Rukh and Gauri’s enchanting dance performance to the melodious tunes of his iconic song Main Yahaan Hoon from the film Veer-Zaara. As Udit Narayan’s voice serenaded the audience, the couple’s mesmerising performance elicited resounding cheers and applause, further enhancing the celebratory ambience.