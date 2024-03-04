Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan perform to ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Jamnagar witnessed a convergence of glitz and glamour as Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan graced the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Sunday evening. Accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, and their adorable son AbRam Khan, the Khan family added a touch of elegance to the opulent affair.
In a captivating clip capturing their arrival, Shah Rukh, adorned in a cream kurta and pyjama ensemble, exuded grace as he held AbRam’s hand while Gauri dazzled in a dark blue and silver outfit. The trio was warmly greeted by fellow celebrities, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, with Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani extending a cordial welcome to Gauri.
The highlight of the evening was Shah Rukh and Gauri’s enchanting dance performance to the melodious tunes of his iconic song Main Yahaan Hoon from the film Veer-Zaara. As Udit Narayan’s voice serenaded the audience, the couple’s mesmerising performance elicited resounding cheers and applause, further enhancing the celebratory ambience.
Earlier on Saturday, Shah Rukh, along with fellow superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, delighted attendees with their spirited rendition of the hook step from the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. Despite initial challenges mastering the step, the trio effortlessly transitioned into performing iconic moves from each other's memorable songs, captivating the audience with their camaraderie and charm.
In a heartfelt moment, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude, proclaiming, “...and for very good measure, 'Jai Shri Ram'. God bless you all,” before treating the audience to a spirited performance of his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. He also shared the stage with his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, dancing to the tunes of Diljit Dosanjh’s rendition of Lover.
The Ambani pre-wedding extravaganza, attended by a constellation of global luminaries including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, and Ivanka Trump, witnessed a star-studded lineup of celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. The three-day celebration, brimming with glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments, marked a grand prelude to the forthcoming nuptials, leaving an indelible imprint on all fortunate enough to partake in its splendour.