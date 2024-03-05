Jack Black says Kate Winslet is his favourite co-star

Actor Jack Black has shared that his favourite co-star is Kate Winslet and it is because of her eyes.

Talking about his favourite co-star, Jack told a media source: "You know what? The first one that comes to mind — and I'm gonna say it just cause it's the first one that comes to mind."

"Kate Winslet and I'll tell you why. She was my favourite co-star I've ever had because when you look in her eyes, she was like really present," Jack, who worked with the actress in The Holiday, shared.