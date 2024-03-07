Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson get engaged

Coldplay co-founder and lead vocalist Chris Martin and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson are now engaged. According to reports, the duo got engaged quite sometime ago but chose to keep it under wraps until now.
The couple have been in love from the very beginning of their relationship and hence, the decision to move forward to the next step did not come as a surprise, sources closes to the duo reveal. Right now, they are more focused on making their commitment official instead of rushing into the wedding.
In the past, while the actress has spoken about her deep love and affection for both Apple and Moses (Chris' children from his marriage with Gwyneth Paltrow), her relationship with Chris have also met with positive vibes from both the children and their mother.
The duo started dating in 2017, briefly one year after Chris and Gwyneth separated. Gwyneth herself shared photos of the couple holding hands, which received positive reaction from netizens.