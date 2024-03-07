Gal Gadot welcomes her fourth baby, shares sweet snap

Hollywood’s Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, has just added a new member to her super squad – a beautiful baby girl! On March 7, Gal surprised fans with a heartwarming announcement on Instagram, revealing the arrival of her fourth daughter, Ori. The name, meaning ‘my light’ in Hebrew, perfectly reflects the joy this little superhero has brought to the family.
Gal, married to Jaron Varsano since 2008, is already a pro at raising tiny heroes. She’s mom to Alma (born 2011), Maya (2017), and Daniella (2021). In her announcement, the actor acknowledged the challenges of pregnancy, but the overwhelming love for her newborn shines through.
Sharing a photo of her gazing lovingly at Ori, she wrote, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy wasn't easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too.”
This exciting news comes as a surprise, as Gal kept her pregnancy under wraps until the birth announcement. However, her love for motherhood is no secret. In a past interview, Gal said, “I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical.”
On the work front, Gal was seen as Rachel Stone in Netflix’s 2023 action thriller Heart of Stone. Next up, she'll be trading in her lasso for a poisoned apple as she takes on the role of the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, slated for release in 2025.