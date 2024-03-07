Celebs

Radhika Merchant opens up about her lavish pre-wedding festivities, says ‘I truly feel blessed’

In the interview, Radhika also added that she hopes the wedding would bring attention to their project Vantara
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar wasn’t just a party, it was a global phenomenon. A popular media organisation got a peek behind the opulent curtain in an interview with the couple, revealing details as dazzling as the guest list.

The three-day extravaganza, estimated to cost a staggering INR 1250 crore, was a testament to the Ambani family’s wealth. Yet, amidst the extravagance, a touch of humility emerged. Radhika, acknowledging the event’s exclusivity, expressed her desire to use the spotlight for good. “I recognize that this is a privilege few people experience, and I truly feel blessed,” she was quoted as saying.

Radhika also added that she hopes that the wedding would bring attention to their project Vantara, which means a lot to both her and Anant. “I hope that our wedding will bring global attention to Vantara, the largest animal rehabilitation centre in the world, a project that my husband and I hold very close in our hearts.” Radhika also revealed a unique feature - an audio-guide system at Vantara, allowing guests to learn about the rescued animals.

Catering to over 1,500 VIPs, the event wasn’t just about grandeur; it was about creating a connection. The star power was undeniable. From Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to business titans like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, the celebration was attended by the global who’s-who.

This opulent prologue sets the stage for the main event - the wedding itself, scheduled for July. One can only imagine the heights of luxury and love that will unfold when this billionaire fairytale reaches its climax.

