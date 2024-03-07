Radhika Merchant opens up about her lavish pre-wedding festivities, says ‘I truly feel blessed’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar wasn’t just a party, it was a global phenomenon. A popular media organisation got a peek behind the opulent curtain in an interview with the couple, revealing details as dazzling as the guest list.
The three-day extravaganza, estimated to cost a staggering INR 1250 crore, was a testament to the Ambani family’s wealth. Yet, amidst the extravagance, a touch of humility emerged. Radhika, acknowledging the event’s exclusivity, expressed her desire to use the spotlight for good. “I recognize that this is a privilege few people experience, and I truly feel blessed,” she was quoted as saying.
Radhika also added that she hopes that the wedding would bring attention to their project Vantara, which means a lot to both her and Anant. “I hope that our wedding will bring global attention to Vantara, the largest animal rehabilitation centre in the world, a project that my husband and I hold very close in our hearts.” Radhika also revealed a unique feature - an audio-guide system at Vantara, allowing guests to learn about the rescued animals.
Catering to over 1,500 VIPs, the event wasn’t just about grandeur; it was about creating a connection. The star power was undeniable. From Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to business titans like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, the celebration was attended by the global who’s-who.
This opulent prologue sets the stage for the main event - the wedding itself, scheduled for July. One can only imagine the heights of luxury and love that will unfold when this billionaire fairytale reaches its climax.