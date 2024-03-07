Disha Patani turns photographer for Prabhas as they fly to Italy for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Get ready for a sci-fi extravaganza spanning millennia! Director Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is nearing completion and set to hit theatres on May 9. The excitement is palpable as the film’s producers recently shared glimpses of the Italy leg of shooting on social media.
An endearing image captured Disha Patani turning photographer for Prabhas, adding a touch of light-hearted camaraderie to the update. The X account captioned the post as, “A Darling Pic. Italy diaries ft. #Prabhas & @DishPatani, (sic)”
Another photo featured a beaming Prabhas alongside director Nag Ashwin and the crew, hinting at a song and dance sequence filmed in the picturesque Italian landscape.
The film employs a unique approach, with shooting and post-production happening simultaneously to meet the deadline. While most of the filming is complete, a few song sequences and patchwork scenes remain. Deepika, who recently announced her pregnancy, has already finished her portions.
Challenges haven’t deterred the team’s spirit. Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered a rib injury during a stunt sequence last year, has since recovered and rejoined the filming.
Kalki 2898 AD promises a mind-bending journey. As Nag himself revealed at an event, the film will weave a narrative spanning over 6,000 years - from the epic Mahabharata in 3101 BCE to a futuristic world in the year 2898 AD. “We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner.”