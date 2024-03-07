Sharwanand shares pics of his baby girl; says ‘Entering the new year with my biggest blessing’

Celebrations were twofold for actor Sharwanand as he marked his birthday on March 6 with a delightful announcement. Amidst unveiling his upcoming film lineup, the actor took to Instagram to share heartwarming news: he and his wife, Rakshitha Reddy, recently welcomed a baby girl into their lives.
In a series of adorable pictures posted on social media, Sharwanand expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and well-wishes from fans. One touching snapshot captured the actor nestled on a bed alongside his newborn daughter and Rakshitha, with Sharwanand declaring, “Saved the best news for last. Entering the new year with my biggest blessing by my side.” Introducing their daughter to the world, he revealed her name as Leela Devi Myneni.
The announcement prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities. Actress Vedhika and Priyadarshi were among those extending their warm wishes.
Amidst the joyous news, Sharwanand’s professional commitments remain as promising as ever. With three films lined up for the year, anticipation runs high among his fanbase. His collaboration with director Sriram Adittya and co-star Krithi Shetty has been titled Manamey, with a newly unveiled poster hinting at a London-based narrative filled with intrigue.
Additionally, Sharwanand will be also seen in projects with directors Abhilash Kankara and Ram Abbaraju, each promising unique cinematic experiences. While details about the latter’s cast are yet to be disclosed, Sharwanand’s venture with Abhilash features Malvika Nair as his co-star.