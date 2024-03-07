‘Under 25 Summit’ is back in Bengaluru this weekend and the guest list is quite impressive

Without a doubt, the Under 25 Summit is one the largest youth festivals which brings together students, creators, performers and thought leaders from across the country on one platform. This year’s summit has several star-studded names including, Shruti Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kenny Sebastian, Vikrant Massey, Barkha Singh, Brodha V, Babil Khan, Moses Koul, Disha Madan, Ritviz and Siddhant Chaturvedi among many others. One of the key speakers at the summit is also Janice Sequeira, content creator and host of the show Social Media Star with Janice. Before she takes to the stage this weekend, we get chatty with Janice to find out more about her work, how she decided to make a career in content creation and lots more...
“The thing about me is that part of my job and actually now part of my personality, is to keep up with everything Gen Z. Since the audience for the summit is primarily Gen Z, I am looking forward to learning from them because our largest audience on social media is from Gen Z. I am doing a panel and there are a bunch of activities that I am slated to do. So I just want to go around and understand what is the lingo that everyone’s using so that I can go use it on my friends and baffle them since I’m in my 30s,” begins Janice.
Janice quit her long-term job and became a content creator. She is the host of the show, Social Media Star with Janice and we wanted to know how the idea of the show originated. “When I quit my job, I got to see a lot of the younger generation making content which got them millions of followers. But apart from their content, no one knew anything about them. And by that time, celebrities started depending on social media. So, I thought of the idea of bringing one content creator and one celebrity together. One is a sensation that has been created by the internet and the other has been created by the masses and film-watching audience,” she reveals.
As for her message on International Women’s Day, Janice says, “One thing that I have learned is to be financially independent from a young age. I feel financial independence for women is most needed today. It’s just about having the security blanket for yourself and knowing that you can live life on your own terms because you never have to put your hand out in front of anyone else.”
INR 999 onwards. March 9 and 10, 10 am. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so