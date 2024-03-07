‘Under 25 Summit’ is back in Bengaluru this weekend and the guest list is quite impressive

“The thing about me is that part of my job and actually now part of my personality, is to keep up with everything Gen Z. Since the audience for the summit is primarily Gen Z, I am looking forward to learning from them because our largest audience on social media is from Gen Z. I am doing a panel and there are a bunch of activities that I am slated to do. So I just want to go around and understand what is the lingo that everyone’s using so that I can go use it on my friends and baffle them since I’m in my 30s,” begins Janice.

Janice quit her long-term job and became a content creator. She is the host of the show, Social Media Star with Janice and we wanted to know how the idea of the show originated. “When I quit my job, I got to see a lot of the younger generation making content which got them millions of followers. But apart from their content, no one knew anything about them. And by that time, celebrities started depending on social media. So, I thought of the idea of bringing one content creator and one celebrity together. One is a sensation that has been created by the internet and the other has been created by the masses and film-watching audience,” she reveals.