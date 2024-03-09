Actor Ajith Kumar returns home after being hospitalised for surgery

After actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini were spotted at a hospital in Chennai, reports of the actor’s surgery surfaced, worrying fans. Rumours about a brain cyst and the star’s ill health began to circulate quickly.
However, the actor, who underwent surgery to treat a swollen nerve between his ear and brain, has now returned home. A source close to the actor told a renowned media publication that the doctors performed a simple medical procedure on Thursday to get rid of the swelling and that the actor is fit and fine post-surgery. The source also highlighted that Ajith had been taking his health seriously of late.
With messages from fans pouring in, Shalini took to social media to assure them that the Kollywood star is well now.
On the work front, Ajith will be seen in Vidaa Muyarchi, an action thriller, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra.