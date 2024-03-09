Actor Ajith Kumar returns home after being hospitalised for surgery

After actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini were spotted at a hospital in Chennai, reports of the actor’s surgery surfaced, worrying fans. Rumours about a brain cyst and the star’s ill health began to circulate quickly.

However, the actor, who underwent surgery to treat a swollen nerve between his ear and brain, has now returned home. A source close to the actor told a renowned media publication that the doctors performed a simple medical procedure on Thursday to get rid of the swelling and that the actor is fit and fine post-surgery. The source also highlighted that Ajith had been taking his health seriously of late.