Al Pacino explains why he didn’t name all Best Picture Oscar nominees before revealing the winner

“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award,” Al said in a statement. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honoured to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented”.

He further mentioned, as reported by the source, “I realise being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathise with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement”.