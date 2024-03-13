Here are some details about Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat’s upcoming wedding ceremony

The guest list leans towards a close-knit circle, with the source mentioning, “Kriti and Pulkit have opted for an intimate ceremony, sharing their joy with loved ones. Expect to see Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and their Fukrey co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. Mika Singh is also expected to add his musical touch to the celebrations!”