Here are some details about Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat’s upcoming wedding ceremony

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are finally taking the plunge! As their beach-themed invite set social media abuzz, an insider has spilled the beans on their big day.
“The wedding bells will chime on March 15 at a Manesar hotel,” the source told a media organisation. “Festivities kick off March 13 with an intimate family gathering in Delhi, culminating in a Punjabi wedding brimming with music, dance, food, and masti [fun]!”
The guest list leans towards a close-knit circle, with the source mentioning, “Kriti and Pulkit have opted for an intimate ceremony, sharing their joy with loved ones. Expect to see Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and their Fukrey co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. Mika Singh is also expected to add his musical touch to the celebrations!”
Remember their cryptic Valentine's Day posts? Kriti's “Let's march together” alongside Pulkit's “I do” was a sweet hint towards their impending nuptials.
Having met on the sets of Pagalpanti (2019), their love story blossomed quickly. The couple, who also shared screen space in Veerey Ki Wedding (2018) and Taish (2020), is all set to embark on a new chapter together!