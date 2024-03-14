Actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak get engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad

Love found its way from reel to real as Tollywood actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak got engaged in an intimate ceremony held on March 13 in Hyderabad. The duo, whose love story blossomed on the sets of the 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, exchanged vows in the presence of close-knit circles.
The ceremony took place at a private resort in Hyderabad. Rahasya was seen clad in an elegant green sari adorned with diamond embellishments, and Kiran donned an ivory kurta-pyjama ensemble. The couple radiated happiness as they intertwined their lives, exchanging garlands and rings, and holding hands.
With whispers of their forthcoming wedding resonating, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot overseas in August, followed by a jubilant celebration in Hyderabad, welcoming friends and colleagues from the film fraternity.
Debuting in Tollywood with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, under the directorial helm of Ravi Kiran Kola, Kiran and Rahasya immortalised their love story by incorporating elements from the film into their festivities, epitomised by a selfie booth adorned with the movie’s insignia.
While maintaining discretion regarding their relationship, subtle hints scattered along their journey hinted at their burgeoning romance. Rahasya, in a symbolic gesture, inscribed “#RajaVaaruRaniGaaru my forever” embellished with infinity and heart emojis in her Instagram bio, while Kiran's bashful response during an interview with Ashu Reddy on Dawath left room for speculation.
Following his debut, Kiran graced the silver screen with notable performances in films like SR Kalyanamandapam, Sammathame, and Meter, with his most recent appearance in Rules Ranjan last year. Amidst a brief hiatus after encountering setbacks, Kiran is back on track, currently working on a project alongside Rukshar Dhillon. Meanwhile, Rahasya, acclaimed for her portrayal in the Tamil film Sharbat in 2021, has yet to announce her next venture.