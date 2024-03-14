Actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak get engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad

Following his debut, Kiran graced the silver screen with notable performances in films like SR Kalyanamandapam, Sammathame, and Meter, with his most recent appearance in Rules Ranjan last year. Amidst a brief hiatus after encountering setbacks, Kiran is back on track, currently working on a project alongside Rukshar Dhillon. Meanwhile, Rahasya, acclaimed for her portrayal in the Tamil film Sharbat in 2021, has yet to announce her next venture.