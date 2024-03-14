Celebs

Ed Sheeran, King talk about 'coming from nowhere and reaching beautiful heights'

In frame: King and Ed SheeranPic: Instagram/@ifeelking

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is having a great time in Mumbai ahead of his concert in the city on March 16.

The Shape of You hitmaker, who recently met with the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, now met the popular rapper King.

King, who is known for songs like Tu Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekh Le, took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared pictures from his meet-up with the Perfect singer.

In the pictures, while Ed Sheeran can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt and black cargo pants, King can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and a pair of marble print pants.

Pic: Instagram/@ifeelking

King’s T-shirt has a quote at the rear side. It reads, “Sometimes being late is being right on time.”

The Tu Maan Meri Jaan hitmaker wrote in the caption, “@jamesblunt you were absolutely right when you said at dinner 'my brother is the sweetest guy' last night we sat together and talked about how we both survived, what it feels like to come from nowhere and reaching beautiful heights, I guess I’ve earned one more brother in this beautiful ride, I got late but guess what? Sometimes I wear my excuses in XL size.”

Making for an incredible musical duo, pictures show that King and Ed Sheeran had an amazing time together, creating memories to last a lifetime.

The two candidly posed while happily standing side by side.

