Ed Sheeran, King talk about 'coming from nowhere and reaching beautiful heights'

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is having a great time in Mumbai ahead of his concert in the city on March 16.

The Shape of You hitmaker, who recently met with the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, now met the popular rapper King.

King, who is known for songs like Tu Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekh Le, took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared pictures from his meet-up with the Perfect singer.