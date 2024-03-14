To feel the pulse: Actor Anumol on her Tamil medical drama Heart Beat

Actor Anumol was recently seen in the Tamil medical drama Heart Beat, on Disney+ Hotstar, which was released last week. This is her second web series after Zee5’s Ayali, for which she received critical acclaim.

Anumol has been in the film industry for over 15 years now. However, the actor says that it took her years to understand the pulse of the audience. She reveals that an actor would get typecast, not based on the type of roles they play but just by their appearance on screen.

“In Ayali, I played a village woman who wears traditional attire and a nose ring. I decided to take it up because it had plenty of scope for performance. However, I got many similar roles after Ayali, but I wanted something different.”

Anumol is someone who looks out for diversity in roles; this is evident in her filmography, which includes a variety of roles, including a sex worker in Oru Naal Iravil, an artist in Padmini, and a dancer in Udalaazham, to name a few.

While Heart Beat is billed as a straightforward drama, Anumol insists that it offers a whole lot more for her as an actor. “I play Chief Doctor Radhi in Heart Beat, a career-focused and workaholic professional. It is the first time I am doing a role like this, in complete contrast to the characters I usually play,” she says.