Actor Arundhati Nair in critical condition after a road accident

Actor Arundhati Nair is battling for her life after sustaining critical injuries in a bike accident on March 14. Her sister, Arathy Nair, confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing that Arundhati is currently on a ventilator at Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum.
“We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's media,” Arathy wrote. “It is true that my sister Arundhati Nair had an accident three days ago. She is critically injured and fighting for her life.”
According to reports, the accident occurred on the Kovalam bypass, and Arundhati suffered head injuries. She was reportedly returning home with her brother after an interview with a YouTube channel when the accident took place.
The news has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues. “Hope she gets well soon. Our thoughts and prayers with you,” wrote one fan. Another expressed their sadness, stating, “May god give her the strength to recover soon.” Many others echoed these sentiments, urging others to offer prayers for Arundhati's recovery.
Arundhati made her acting debut in 2014 and has appeared in both Tamil and Malayalam films. Some of her notable roles include Saithan, Pongi Ezhu Manohara, Ottakoru Kaamukan, and Aayiram Porkaasukal. She has also graced the small screen, starring in the Malayalam TV show Kerala Samajam and the web series Padmini.