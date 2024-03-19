Aaradhya Bachchan looks exactly like mother Aishwarya Rai in a new pic, say fans

Since the passing of her father, Krishnaraj Rai, on March 18, 2017, Aishwarya Rai has made it a tradition to pay tribute to him on social media each year. Continuing this heartfelt gesture, the renowned actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a collection of photos, commemorating her beloved late father.
Among the snaps was a nostalgic image capturing a tender moment between her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and her late grandfather. Another picture featured Aishwarya, accompanied by Aaradhya and her mother, Brindya Rai, with a framed photo of Krishnaraj Rai in the background.
Accompanying the images was a touching caption from Aishwarya, which read, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your blessings.” Notably, in one of the photos featuring three generations of the family, Aaradhya sported a new hairstyle, foregoing her signature bangs—a change noted by keen-eyed fans.
Responses to Aishwarya’s poignant post flooded in, with one admirer praising her for being an exemplary daughter and mother, while others remarked on Aaradhya’s striking resemblance to her famous mother and her apparent grace and upbringing. A fan commented, “Aishwarya Aaradhya same same.” Another comment read, “She is almost as tall as Aishwarya.”
This emotional tribute follows Aishwarya’s recent homage to her parents on their wedding anniversary, where she shared cherished memories and extended heartfelt wishes to her “dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa.”
In other news, Aishwarya made a stunning return to the limelight in a recent advertisement for L’Oreal, marking her first collaboration with the brand since her appearance in last year’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. Fans were captivated by her beauty and elegance, eagerly anticipating her potential appearance at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, where she has been a longstanding ambassador for L’Oreal.