Kriti Kharbanda prepares halwa for her ‘Chauka Chardhana’ ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, who recently tied the knot with actor Pulkit Samrat, is offering fans a peek into her post-wedding celebrations. On Tuesday, the actress shared photos from her Chauka Chardhana ceremony, a traditional ritual where the bride prepares a sweet dish.
Kriti showcased her culinary skills, posting a picture of the halwa she made with the caption, “Meri pehli rasoi (My first kitchen).” Another photo showed her beaming next to the dessert, and she playfully wrote, “Approved by dadi (Grandmother's approval received).”
This sweet exchange follows the couple sharing dreamy photos from their wedding ceremony. “From the deep blue sky to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You,” they captioned the romantic post.
For the wedding, Kriti was a vision in pink, adorned in a breathtaking lehenga, while Pulkit complemented her elegance in a mint green sherwani. One particularly heartwarming picture showed Kriti planting a kiss on Pulkit’s forehead as he held her close, another captured the tender moment of Pulkit tying the mangalsutra around Kriti’s neck.
Kriti and Pulkit’s love story blossomed on screen. They co-starred in films like Veerey Ki Wedding (2018), Pagalpanti (2019), and Taish (2020).
Kriti, known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, has entertained audiences in movies like Housefull 4 and 14 Phere. Pulkit, on the other hand, rose to fame with the Fukrey franchise and has impressed viewers in films like Dolly Ki Doli and Sanam Re.