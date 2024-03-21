Alan Walker meets Virat Kohli, congratulates him on welcoming son Akaay

In a video that's now going viral on the inyernet, popular Norwegian DJ Alan Walker is seen wishing Virat Kohli as the latter became a father for the second time recently.
For the unversed, in collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Alan has created a first-of-its-kind song for the team, ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League beginning on March 22. The song, Team Side ft RCB, also features pop artiste Sofiloud. The music producer was in Bengaluru to attend the unboxing event of RCB. It is here that Alan met Virat and congratulated him.
Alan asked Virat, “I just heard you got a daughter?” Virat responded, “I just had a son.” Alan confirmed, “A son?” To this Virat nodded his head and Alan said, “Wow, congratulations! Amazing.”
For the unversed, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their son Akaay last month. The couple revealed that the son was born on February 15. Sharing an official statement, the couple said, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time." They are also parents to their three-year-old daughter Vamika.