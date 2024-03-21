Alan Walker meets Virat Kohli, congratulates him on welcoming son Akaay

In a video that's now going viral on the inyernet, popular Norwegian DJ Alan Walker is seen wishing Virat Kohli as the latter became a father for the second time recently.

For the unversed, in collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Alan has created a first-of-its-kind song for the team, ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League beginning on March 22. The song, Team Side ft RCB, also features pop artiste Sofiloud. The music producer was in Bengaluru to attend the unboxing event of RCB. It is here that Alan met Virat and congratulated him.