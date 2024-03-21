Deepika Padukone sends skincare products to Diljit Dosanjh, here’s how the singer reacted

Diljit Dosanjh is known for entertaining fans with his quirky side on social media. The singer, who received a surprise package of skincare products from actress Deepika Padukone, took to his Instagram stories to thank her in the most Diljit way!
In a video, he shows the products and goes on to sing his popular song Lover, dedicating it to the actress. He also revealed that he was in need of a moisturiser and the actress’ gift arrived right on time. “Should I use the products or treasure them forever and display them on a showcase?,” he says in Punjabi.
The Fighter star sent products from her skincare line 82°E, including a moisturiser and face and beard cleanser, along with a sweet note.
Recently, the singer took the internet by storm with an unexpected collaboration with Ed Sheeran. The duo set the stage on fire during Ed’s visit to Mumbai, as they performed Lover together. Both the artistes shared pictures and videos of the moment on their social media.
On the work front, Diljit has multiple acting projects lined up. He will be playing the role of a customs official in Crew, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in key roles. In addition to that, he will be seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Amar Singh Chamkila. The film follows the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila, who was an influential singer in Punjab. The Netflix original, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, will premiere on April 12.