Madhuri Dixit will miss her children on Holi; says ‘they are at university’

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared that she will be missing her children during Holi this year, but she will be celebrating the festival of colours with her friends, and Dance Deewane family.

Madhuri is married to Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles. The couple have two sons, Arin and Ryan.

The actress, who is currently the judge of Dance Deewane expressed her thoughts about celebrating Holi, and said, “This time during Holi, I feel like I’ll miss my children. They are not here; they are at university. But I will celebrate with friends; all friends will come together. Whether we will play with colours or not, I am not sure, but everyone will come together.”