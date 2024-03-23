Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden’s welcome 2nd child

They put up a joint post on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our family to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon.”

As per the source, the announcement included a drawing that read, "A little bird whispered to me."

Diaz and Madden are also parents to daughter, Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.

The surprise reveal was met with support from family members.

Back when Raddix was 2 years old, Diaz shared on an episode of the GOOP's podcast that becoming a mother changed her "whole concept of ageing”.