Mark Wahlberg opens up on Scorsese, hair extensions and ‘The Departed’

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has talked about Martin Scorsese’s 2006 film The Departed.

Appearing on the March 14 episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor said that he was a little upset “about a couple things” while filming the thriller.

The film also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Vera Farmiga, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, and Alec Baldwin.

“But look, it all worked out in the end,” Wahlberg said, adding he “had another movie” lined up after The Departed, reports state.

“Originally, I was supposed to play another part. Originally, I was supposed to get paid.” The actor added: “I was going into Invincible after. I was trying to grow my hair out, which is why I had that weird hair.”