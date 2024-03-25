Celebs

Mark Wahlberg opens up on Scorsese, hair extensions and ‘The Departed’

The actor said that he was a little upset “about a couple things” while filming the thriller
Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has talked about Martin Scorsese’s 2006 film The Departed.

Appearing on the March 14 episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor said that he was a little upset “about a couple things” while filming the thriller.

The film also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Vera Farmiga, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, and Alec Baldwin.

“But look, it all worked out in the end,” Wahlberg said, adding he “had another movie” lined up after The Departed, reports state.

“Originally, I was supposed to play another part. Originally, I was supposed to get paid.” The actor added: “I was going into Invincible after. I was trying to grow my hair out, which is why I had that weird hair.”

Mark earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for The Departed.

“But I completely understand where Marty was coming from," Wahlberg continued. "He had to deal with Jack, he had to deal with Matt and Leo and Alex and everything, the studio and everybody else who was in the cast. And then I was supposed to be in and out in five weeks.”

Mark recalled how he went off to shoot Invincible, "got my hair extensions, came back and they're like, ‘Oh, you gotta take out the extensions’.”

The actor wanted to avoid removing the extensions, as it took eight hours to put them on.

“So we had a couple issues… But, you know, ultimately, I think when I read that particular role, I was like, ‘OK, this is a good role. This is an opportunity for me to really go off and have some fun'," Mark said.

