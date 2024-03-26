An outsider’s rise

Having worked in films like 12th Fail, Shetty says he is glad to be associated with different forms of entertainment. “Web series as a medium is quite popular. Love Adhura has been getting good reviews and has been a hit with the younger generation,” says Shetty, adding that he is grateful for the faith that the team behind the show placed in him and hopes for a season 2.

Shetty plays a corrupt cop who discovers undercover activities at a tea manufacturing unit in the series. Although happy for the characters he is getting to play, Shetty feels his last few characters have had a similar vibe. “Probably the teams find my mannerisms and my demeanour fit for a certain kind of role.

Once you start getting recognised by the roles that people have seen you, it sticks to you for quite some time,” says Shetty. Nevertheless, the actor is understanding of the choices from a production’s point of view. “There is a lot of money involved in a project, so they don’t want to deviate too much from it,” he adds.