Anupam Kher drops 48-yr-old pic with Anang Desai; 'souvenir of our friendship'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday went down the memory lane and shared a 48-year-old picture with Anang Desai, which dates back to the time when they both were a part of Dharamveer Bharti's iconic play Andha Yug.

Anupam also revealed that Anang and he were not only batch mates but also roommates at the National School of Drama in Delhi, from 1975 to 1978.

Sharing the throwback picture from the play Andha Yug, featuring both the actors, Anupam penned a sweet note on Instagram, which reads: "48 YEARS LATER: Anang and I were not only batch mates but also room mates from 1975 to 1978 at the #NationalSchoolOfDrama in Delhi. In our second year we were part of #DharamveerBharti's iconic play #Andhayug as junior actors. We both kept this pic as the souvenir of our friendship for so many years."