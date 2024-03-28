‘Motherhood makes you very focused on what’s important in life,’ says Kalki Koechlin

Before moving on to talk more about films and the diverse roles she picks, we ask her about the biggest role of her life — motherhood. “I think you become hyper-aware of what it is to nurture and to be around a small human being. It takes up all your energy and time and resources! It’s also an immense amount of love. It makes you very focused on what’s important in life because you have much less time to do it all,” she says.

Growing up in Pondicherry, Kalki perhaps never thought she would be in films some day. “I don’t think that I ever knew where I wanted to be!” she laughs, as she continues, “I just knew that I wanted to keep working.” But the stage was definitely her calling as her career graph has proved. Starting with theatre, she says, the silver screen was the destination because it was sustainable. “You needed to make money! We were doing theatre and I definitely couldn’t survive on it. It (the silver screen) was the need, in order to find work that’s going to keep bringing you more work,” she explains about moving to the big screen.

Making her debut as Chanda in Anurag Kashyap’s Dev.D, Kalki soon came to be known for her unconventional body of work with films like The Girl in Yellow Boots, Ek Thi Daayan, Waiting, Margarita with a Straw, among many others.